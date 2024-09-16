Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Police Officer, Arrested Over FIR Delay, Hailed For 'Transparent' Probe

In the Kolkata doctor rape-murder case, Abhijit Mondal, the officer-in-charge of the Tala police station, was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for allegedly delaying the filing of the First Investigation Report (FIR) by over 14 hours. Despite his arrest, senior officials have praised Mondal for conducting a "transparent" investigation into the case.

Officer Praised by Senior for 'Transparent' Investigation

V Solomon Nesakumar, Additional Commissioner of Kolkata Police, expressed support for Mondal, emphasizing the transparency of his actions during the investigation. Nesakumar stated that the police department stands by Mondal's family and will provide full support during this difficult time. "Personally, I believe he is not guilty. He acted with good intentions, reached the scene quickly, and conducted a thorough investigation to ensure justice was served," Nesakumar told reporters.

Arrest Linked to Delay in FIR Filing

The CBI arrested Mondal on Saturday, September 14, alongside Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College, where the incident took place. Ghosh had already been in custody over alleged financial irregularities at the facility. Both are accused of delaying the FIR in the suspected rape and murder of a trainee doctor, which occurred on August 9 at RG Kar Medical College.

Mondal, as the officer-in-charge of Tala police station, is alleged to have delayed registering the FIR in connection with the case, a key point of concern in the CBI's investigation. The case is being investigated under the direction of the Calcutta High Court, which criticized Kolkata Police for its handling of the matter.