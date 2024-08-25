Advertisement
KOLKATA RAPE-MURDER CASE

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: Postponed Polygraph Test Of Prime Accused Sanjay Roy Today, Says CBI

The postponed polygraph test on Sanjay Rao, the prime accused in the Kolkata doctor rape-murder case, will be conducted today, according to the CBI.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Aug 25, 2024, 06:45 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: Postponed Polygraph Test Of Prime Accused Sanjay Roy Today, Says CBI File photo

A polygraph test on Sanjay Rao, the prime accused in the Kolkata doctor rape-murder case, will be conducted on Sunday at the Presidency Correctional Home, where he is currently held, according to a CBI source. The test had been previously postponed due to technical issues. 

Although Roy has confessed about his wrongdoing during the CBI’s intense questioning, he has alleged that he is being framed. 

The CBI may need a few more days to complete polygraph tests on all seven individuals involved, as the process is time-consuming and only two devices are currently available, PTI reported, citing the revelations by a source. 

Roy has been placed in Cell Number 21 of the correctional home under strict security, with CCTV cameras installed outside the cell. He is being held alone. Jail officials disclosed that Roy has told security guards he has no knowledge of the crime. 

Meanwhile, the CBI intensified their efforts in the ongoing probe into the horrific rape and murder of the 31-year-old trainee doctor and interrogated over 15 people on Saturday, including 10 police officers and civic volunteers. 

The probing agency on Saturday initiated lie detection tests on former RG Kar Medical and Hospital principal Sandip Ghosh and five others in connection with their investigation into the rape-murder of a woman medic at the institute. The CBI has also registered a case of alleged financial irregularities at the same facility. 

