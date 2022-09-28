Kolkata Police’s Dog Squad inaugurates Durga Puja Pandal, netizens shocked! Pictures go VIRAL

NewsIndia
West Bengal: Kolkata has been decked out in preparation for the coming of Maa Durga, as one of the most important festivals for Bengalis begins. People have already started to visit a number of pandals that have been built in various sections of the city and display a variety of unusual art styles. However, one specific puja pandal has captured the attention of netizens for paying special care to the city's furry residents.

Four special members of the Kolkata Police dog squad were there for the pandal's opening. Pictures of four dogs bending down in front of the deity in a photograph shared by the Kolkata Police have captured people's hearts.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The post was shared on Twitter and earned over 2k likes on Instagram. The post received a lot of appreciation from online users, who praised the kind gesture. Some others applauded the club for thinking of a pet-friendly Durga Puja pandal.

Many people commented on the appearance of dogs at the pandal on social media. "This is without a doubt the highlight of Puja this year! #Saynotoanimalcruelty, "one user wrote. "Aww they're worshipping Maa Durga," said another. The police agency received praise from others for its initiative.

 

