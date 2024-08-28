Advertisement
KOLKATA RAPE-MURDER CASE

Kolkata Rape-Murder: Anup Dutta, City Police ASI, Close Associate Of Sanjay Roy? CBI Conducts Polygraph Test

The CBI is conducting a polygraph test on ASI Anup Dutta, suspected of being closely connected to accused Sanjay Roy in the Kolkata rape-murder case.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 28, 2024, 02:47 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Kolkata Rape-Murder: Anup Dutta, City Police ASI, Close Associate Of Sanjay Roy? CBI Conducts Polygraph Test Picture source: ANI

The polygraph examination of Assistant Sub-Inspector Anup Dutta commenced at the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) office on Wednesday, as confirmed by CBI sources to ANI. This development follows the CBI's request for judicial approval from a Kolkata court to administer the test on Dutta, who is reportedly linked to Sanjay Roy, key accused in the rape-murder case of trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. 

The probe agency is examining whether Assistant Sub-Inspector Anup Dutta may have assisted Sanjay Roy in concealing the crime. Reports suggest that Dutta is suspected of providing various favors to Roy. The central probe agency is investigating if Roy informed Dutta about the crime and if Dutta offered any assistance in covering it up, reported PTI. 

The CBI concluded polygraph testing on former RG Kar Medical College principal Sandip Ghosh on Tuesday, marking the third day of a series of Deception Detection Tests (DDT). Ghosh had first undergone a Layered Voice Analysis test on Saturday, followed by an incomplete polygraph test on Monday, which was resumed and completed on Tuesday. 

