Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: CM Mamata Banerjee Writes To PM Modi, Demands 15-Day Trial In Rape Cases

As the Central Bureau of Investigation continues to carry out its investigation in the rape-murder case of a trainee doctor in the Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has now written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking stringent rape law. Banerjee proposed the establishment of fast-track special courts for speedy trials in these cases. “To ensure quick justice, trials should preferably be completed within 15 days,” she wrote in the letter.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has called for stringent central legislation with severe punishment for rapists, a senior official revealed. Alapan Bandopadhyay, Chief Advisor to the Chief Minister, read Banerjee's letter during a press conference.

The Trinamool Congress leader penned the letter in response to nationwide protests following the alleged rape and murder of a woman doctor at Kolkata's state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital earlier this month. Banerjee expressed concern over the frequent occurrence of rape cases across the country, noting that, according to available data, nearly 90 rape incidents happen daily, with many victims also being murdered.

“It is horrifying to see this trend. It shakes the confidence and conscience of society and the nation. It is our bounden duty to put an end to it so that women feel safe and secure. Such a serious and sensitive issue needs to be addressed comprehensively through stringent central legislation that prescribes exemplary punishment for those involved in these dastardly crimes,” the letter read.