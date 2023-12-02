Kota Constituency Election Results 2023 Live Updates: Congress’ Atal Srivastav And Bjp’s Prabal Pratap Singh Judev

Primarily inhabited by tribal and OBC (Other Backward Classes) communities, Kota has a significant presence of Brahmin, Muslim, Christian, and Sahu caste individuals in its urban areas. Despite the tribal and OBC majority, electoral patterns have often favored leaders from the Brahmin or OBC backgrounds.

Currently, the seat is held by Dr. Renu Jogi, the wife of the late Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Ajit Jogi. She has successfully won elections multiple times in this constituency. The economy of Kota is largely dependent on agriculture, with 80% of the population engaged in farming. Additionally, the local coal mines, power plants, and rice mills provide significant employment opportunities. The abundant forests also contribute to the livelihoods of the people through forest produce.

Dr. Renu Jogi has been a prominent figure in addressing the healthcare needs of her constituency, leveraging her background as a professional doctor. Her presence has facilitated improved access to essential resources in remote areas of her electorate. However, her one-year absence due to health issues has also been acknowledged. Notably, Kota has historically been a stronghold for the Congress party, but in recent times, Renu Jogi has secured victories as a representative of the local party Janta Congress, breaking the established pattern.