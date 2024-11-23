Kothrud Assembly Elections Results 2024 LIVE: BJP’s Chandrakant Patil Faces Strong Challenge From Shiv Sena (UBT)

Kothrud is an assembly constituency located in the Pune district of Maharashtra. It falls under the Pune Lok Sabha constituency and holds significant political importance in the state.

In the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Kothrud recorded a voter turnout of 52.18%. This figure highlights moderate participation from the electorate in deciding the constituency's future leadership.

Key candidates contesting from Kothrud in 2024 include Chandrakant Bachhu Patil of the BJP, Chandrakant Balbhim Mokate from the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction), and Kishore Shinde representing the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). Several independent candidates also joined the fray, making it a multi-cornered contest.

In the previous elections held in 2019, Chandrakant Bachhu Patil of the BJP emerged victorious, defeating Adv. Kishor Nana Shinde of the MNS by a significant margin of 25,495 votes. This victory solidified BJP’s hold over the constituency.

As one of Pune’s key constituencies, Kothrud continues to reflect the political trends and voter preferences shaping Maharashtra's assembly elections.