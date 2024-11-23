Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2823437https://zeenews.india.com/india/kothrud-vidhan-sabha-chunav-result-2024-live-winner-and-losser-candidate-chandrakant-bachhu-patil-bjp-candidate-chandrakant-balbhim-mokate-sena-ubt-candidate-total-votes-margin-bjp-congress-2823437.html
NewsIndia
ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2024

Kothrud Assembly Elections Results 2024 LIVE: BJP’s Chandrakant Patil Faces Strong Challenge From Shiv Sena (UBT)

Key candidates contesting from Kothrud in 2024 include Chandrakant Bachhu Patil of the BJP, Chandrakant Balbhim Mokate from the Shiv Sena (UBT).

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Nov 23, 2024, 07:22 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Kothrud Assembly Elections Results 2024 LIVE: BJP’s Chandrakant Patil Faces Strong Challenge From Shiv Sena (UBT)

Kothrud is an assembly constituency located in the Pune district of Maharashtra. It falls under the Pune Lok Sabha constituency and holds significant political importance in the state.

In the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Kothrud recorded a voter turnout of 52.18%. This figure highlights moderate participation from the electorate in deciding the constituency's future leadership. 

Key candidates contesting from Kothrud in 2024 include Chandrakant Bachhu Patil of the BJP, Chandrakant Balbhim Mokate from the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction), and Kishore Shinde representing the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). Several independent candidates also joined the fray, making it a multi-cornered contest.

In the previous elections held in 2019, Chandrakant Bachhu Patil of the BJP emerged victorious, defeating Adv. Kishor Nana Shinde of the MNS by a significant margin of 25,495 votes. This victory solidified BJP’s hold over the constituency.

As one of Pune’s key constituencies, Kothrud continues to reflect the political trends and voter preferences shaping Maharashtra's assembly elections.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Anmol Bishnoi Seeks Asylum in the U.S.
DNA Video
DNA: Adani Case - Corruption Allegations Rock Indian Markets
DNA Video
DNA: Were Muslims Stopped from Voting in UP By-Elections?
DNA Video
DNA: Who Did Maharashtra’s Muslims Vote For?
DNA Video
DNA: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates Amid Missile Attacks
DNA Video
DNA: The Beer-Loving Buffalo Stuck in Bihar!
DNA Video
DNA: Akhilesh and the Burqa Controversy in UP Elections
DNA Video
DNA: Is the Opposition to ‘Bantenge To Katenge’ Part of a Larger Plan?
DNA Video
DNA: RSS Master Plan: From Maharashtra to UP
DNA Video
DNA: Bengal’s Waqf Property Controversy
NEWS ON ONE CLICK