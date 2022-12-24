Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute: Asaduddin Owaisi reacts on Mathura Court order; says THIS

Soon after a Mathura Court ordered a survey of a Shahi Idgah, AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi today reacted to the development and dragged in the Babri judgement. Owaisi said that such litigations are being allowed despite the Places of Worship Act prohibiting such appeals. He said that such judgement has emboldened the Sangh Parivar's mischiefs.

"After Babri Masjid judgement, I’d said that it’ll embolden Sangh Parivar’s mischiefs. Now, Mathura Court has also appointed a commissioner to examine evidence inside Shahi Idgah complex. This is despite Places of Worship Act prohibiting such litigation," said Owaisi in a tweet.

He further added, "It's also despite the masjid & adjacent temple having a written settlement resolving their dispute. Please don’t preach -give and take- when one side is interested in constantly targeting Muslims."

It’s also despite the masjid & adjacent temple having a written settlement resolving their dispute. Please don’t preach “give and take” when one side is interested in constantly targeting Muslims 2/2 pic.twitter.com/2JlYcW08fk — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) December 24, 2022

It may be recalled that a district court today sought a survey report by a revenue department official of the Shahi Idgah mosque complex on January 20. The court order came after petitioners sought Idgah's shifting claiming it was built at the birthplace of Lord Krishna.

According to PTI, the order by Civil Judge Senior Division (III) Sonika Verma came in the suit Bal Krishna and others Vs Intezamia committee and others, petitioners' counsel Shailesh Dubey said on Saturday.

"The learned judge had ordered Amin (term used to refer to a revenue department official) on December 8 to inform both the parties and submit a survey report on the next hearing," the counsel said.

The hearing in the case could not take place on December 22 as the judge was on leave on that day. The court has now fixed January 20, 2023, as the next date of hearing. He said Bal Krishna and others had filed the suit in the court of civil judge senior division (3rd ) on December 8 for shifting of Shahi Masjid Idgah constructed on a part of 13.37 acre land of Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi trust allegedly by demolishing Katra Keshav Dev temple by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

The "compromise" between Sri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan and Shahi Masjid Idgah made in 1968 was also challenged in the suit, according to lawyers.