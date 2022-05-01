हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Labour Day

KSRTC waives off 7200 employee disciplinary cases On Labour Day

The proceeding came as a one-time remedy and goodwill measure by the KSRTC, reports ANI.

KSRTC waives off 7200 employee disciplinary cases On Labour Day
File Photo

On the occasion of Labour Day, as many as 7,200 employee disciplinary cases of the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) were waived off on Sunday, said an official statement by KSRTC. The proceeding came as a one-time remedy and goodwill measure by the KSRTC, which celebrated the Labour Day with its employees at the Bangalore Central Division.

"Employees who were absent from duty for less than ten months are exempted from any disciplinary proceedings and immediately have been issued reporting order and allowed to operate the bus. Accordingly, 110 absentee employees have been reported for duty from the past three days," said the statement.

Out of 35,000 total employees of the corporation, 8,414 were facing disciplinary cases and 7,200 disciplinary cases have been terminated for the last three days with a minimum fine of Rs 100, Rs 200 and a maximum of Rs 500. These cases are punishable by a fine of at least Rs 25,000.

The statement further said that alongside the sweets, the IAS V. Anbukkumar, Managing Director of the KSRTC had distributed the disciplinary case withdrawal order copy to the employees; and in his address to the employees, he explained the history, ideology and uniqueness of the Labor Day celebration.

"Our organization is running only by the driver, conductors, and mechanical staff and not by the Managing Director. The Managing Director cannot drive the bus. An officer/employee relationship should be cordial for any organisation," Anbukkumar said while addressing reporters.

Stating further, he said that it is their duty to not only punish the employees but also to encourage, motivate and work for their welfare. He informed about it being a one-time relaxation to the employees, not to be involved in pilferage/accident/absentee cases again.

 

