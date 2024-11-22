Kudal (Sindhudurg) Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2024 Live Winner and Loser Candidate Kasalkar Ravindra Harishchandra Naik Vaibhav Vijay Total Votes Margin BJP Congress Shiv Sena NCP ECI Maharashtra Assembly election result

Kudal (Sindhudurg) Assembly Election Result: Kudal (Sindhudurg) seat is considered one of the oldest settlements in the Konkan region and is one of the 288 assembly constituencies in Maharashtra. Voting for the Kudal (Sindhudurg) seat was held on November 20. The Kudal (Sindhudurg) assembly seat has been an NCP, Shiv Sena stronghold with it winning the seats two-two times out of the last five elections. However, this time, the contest has turned interesting with the NCP going to the polls after a split in July last year.

The key candidates on the Kudal (Sindhudurg) assembly seat are Kasalkar Ravindra Harishchandra of the BSP, Naik Vaibhav Vijay of Shiv Sena (UBT), Nilesh Narayan Rane of Shiv Sena. However, from the application of 11 total contestants 8 were accepted, 1 were rejected, 2 applications were withdrawn and 5 contestants are contesting in the election.

In the 2019 assembly elections, Naik Vaibhav Vijay of the Shiv Sena (SHS) had won the elections by defeating Ranjit Dattatray Desai of the Independent party by around 14,349 votes.

In the 2014 assembly elections, Naik Vaibhav Vijay had contested the polls on the Shiv Sena (SHS) ticket and had bagged the seat by defeating Narayan Tatu Rane of Indian National Congress (INC) by around 10,376 votes.

In the 2009 assembly electionsNarayan Tatu Rane from Indian National Congress (INC) won the election with a lead of 24,255 votes, defeating Naik Vaibhav Vijay of Shiv Sena (SHS).

The main contest in the Maharashtra assembly election is between the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi. The Mahayuti comprises BJP, NCP (Ajit Pawar) and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) whereas the Maha Vikas Aghadi comprises Congress, NCP -Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena-UBT and the Samajwadi Party.

The voting for the 288 legislative assembly seats of Maharashtra was held on November 20 and the counting of votes is taking place today.