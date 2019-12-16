हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kuldeep Singh Sengar

Kuldeep Singh Sengar, former Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA, convicted of raping minor girl in Unnao

Kuldeep Singh Sengar, former Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA, was on Monday convicted of raping a minor girl in Unnao. Sengar was held guilty by Delhi's Tis Hazari court under Indian Penal Code Section 376, and Sections 5 and 6 of The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.  

Kuldeep Singh Sengar, former Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA, convicted of raping minor girl in Unnao
File Image

kulddepNew Delhi: Kuldeep Singh Sengar, former Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA, was on Monday convicted of raping a minor girl in Unnao. Sengar was held guilty by Delhi's Tis Hazari court. 

(This is breaking news and will be updated soon with details)

Tags:
Kuldeep Singh SengarUnnao Rape
Next
Story

Woman sets herself on fire in UP's Unnao outside SP's office

Must Watch

PT16M53S

Protests over CAA at Nadwa university in Lucknow, students throw stones at police