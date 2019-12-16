Kuldeep Singh Sengar, former Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA, convicted of raping minor girl in Unnao

kulddepNew Delhi: Kuldeep Singh Sengar, former Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA, was on Monday convicted of raping a minor girl in Unnao. Sengar was held guilty by Delhi's Tis Hazari court.
Kuldeep Singh Sengar, former Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA, was on Monday convicted of raping a minor girl in Unnao. Sengar was held guilty by Delhi's Tis Hazari court under Indian Penal Code Section 376, and Sections 5 and 6 of The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.
