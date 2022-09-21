NewsIndia
RAIL ROKO PROTEST

Kurmi tribals continue 'Rail Roko' protest over demand for SC status, over 50 trains cancelled in West Bengal

Besides the ST tag, the agitators are also demanding the inclusion of the Kurmali language in the eighth schedule of the Constitution.

Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Sep 21, 2022, 03:45 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Train services in several parts of Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal remained affected
  • Kurmi tribal community continued their 'Rail Roko' agitation for over 24 hrs
  • They blocked tracks at 2 stations in WB to press for their demand for ST status

Trending Photos

Kurmi tribals continue 'Rail Roko' protest over demand for SC status, over 50 trains cancelled in West Bengal

Kolkata: Train services in several parts of Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal remained affected on Wednesday as people from Kurmi tribal community continued their 'Rail Roko' agitation by blocking tracks at two stations in West Bengal for more than 24 hours to press for their demand for Scheduled Tribe status. The blockade which began at 4 AM on Tuesday continued on Wednesday at Khemasuli in Paschim Medinipur district and Kustaur in Purulia district of West Bengal. The stir caused the cancellation of 53 trains, diversion and short-termination of 33 trains and rescheduling of 40 trains, an SER official said.

Agitators lifted blockades at other railway stations by Tuesday evening. Besides the ST tag, the agitators are also demanding the inclusion of the Kurmali language in the eighth schedule of the Constitution.

Among the trains that were cancelled are 12871 Howrah-Titlagarh Express, 12021/12022 Howrah-Barbil-Howrah Express and 18020 Dhanbad-Jhargram Express, he said.

Several other express trains have been diverted, while some MEMU passengers have been scheduled to be short-terminated/short-originated owing to the ongoing agitation, the official said.

(With agency inputs)

Live Tv

rail roko protestKurmi communityPurulia districtWest Bengal governmentSC statusSchedule Caste

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Lottery Business in India
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gandhian analysis' of Mehbooba's radical thinking
DNA Video
DNA: Retirement plan of MiG 21
DNA Video
DNA: 'Eyewitnesses' of Mohali MMS case
DNA Video
DNA: Food served for Kabaddi players on toilet floor
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 20, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: The 'Social Analysis' of the Mohali MMS Case
DNA Video
DNA: Not players... Leaders want trophies!
DNA Video
DNA: 2000 VVIPs bid a last farewell to the Queen of Britain
DNA Video
DNA: Internet service started in Siachen