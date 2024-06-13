Kuwait Building Fire Latest Updates | MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh Heads To Kuwait; Says ‘Situation Will Be Clear’ Soon

Latest Updates On Kuwait Building Fire: At least 41 Indians died in a fire that engulfed a building housing foreign workers in Kuwait on Wednesday. Following the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened a high-priority meeting last night with a team from the Ministry of External Affairs and other ministers concerned. To ensure the assistance of Indians affected by the fire incident and to take stock of the situation, the Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, is travelling to Kuwait today.

Before departing for Kuwait to ensure the repatriation of those killed in the devastating fire, Singh stated that some bodies were charred beyond recognition.

"The rest of the situation will be clear the moment we reach there," Vardhan said.

Speaking to ANI at the Delhi Airport before flying for Kuwait, the MoS said, "We had a meeting last evening with the Prime Minister; that is the last update we have about this very sad tragedy. The rest of the situation will be clear the moment we reach there.”

He further told the agency that a DNA test is underway to identify the burn victims.

The MoS mentioned that an Air Force plane is on standby and will bring the bodies back once they are identified and the families are informed. He added that the latest casualty figures from the previous night indicate around 48–49 deaths, with 42 or 43 believed to be Indians.

#WATCH | Kuwait fire incident | Delhi: MoS MEA Kirti Vardhan Singh leaves from his residence. He is travelling to Kuwait today.



He says, "The incident in Kuwait is unfortunate. All of us including the PM are very concerned. I am going there and see the situation. People from… pic.twitter.com/SV6fLnaacm — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2024

PM Modi Chairs Review Meeting

PM Modi chaired a high-level meeting and announced an ex-gratia relief of Rs 2 lakh for the families of deceased Indians in the Kuwait incident.

Expressing deep sorrow over the unfortunate incident, Prime Minister Modi extended condolences to the families of the deceased and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured. He assured that the Indian government would provide all possible assistance.

Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar was present in the meeting along with Minister of State for External Affairs Kirtivardhan Singh, PM's Principal Secretary Pramod Kumar Mishra, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra, and other senior officials, reported ANI.

Links To Overcrowding

Local officials said the blaze appeared to be linked to code violations, as reported by the by the Associated Press. Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Al-Yousuf Al-Sabah confirmed the death toll and ordered the arrest of the building’s owner during his visit to the site, as reported by local media.

According to AP, Al-Sabah said, “We will address the issue of labour overcrowding. I’m now going to see what violations were committed here, and I will deal with the owner of the property.”