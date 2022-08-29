It is wrong to use someone and throw them away after the need is over. Union Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said while addressing a gathering of entrepreneurs in Nagpur on Saturday. The former All India President of BJP was removed from the Parliamentary Board of the Bharatiya Janata Party on August 17. The omission of this Maratha leader who is close to the RSS raised many eyebrows. In this context, Gadkari said, "If you hold someone's hand, then he is your friend. Never let him go."

Union Minister and former Chief Minister of Assam Sarbananda Sonowal and former Chief Minister of Karnataka BS Yediyurappa were recently inducted into the Bharatiya Janata Party's highest decision-making board. Union minister Nitin Gadkari and four-time Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, however, were dropped from the board. The list of 11-member board currently includes BS Yeddyurappa, Sarbananda Sonwal, Sudha Yadav, K Laxman and Iqbal Singh Lalpura. Also on the board are Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Satyanarayan Jatia and National General Secretary (Organization) BL Santosh. Incidentally, this parliamentary board takes all the decisions related to party organization and elections.

Nitin recalls that when he was a student leader, Congress minister Shrikant Jichkar asked him to join the Congress. But he chooses BJP. He said, 'Maine Shrikant ko kaha tha ki, Main Kuye mein jaan de dunga par Congress mein nahi aayunga (I told Srikanth, I’d rather drown in a well than join the Congress party. I don’t like the ideology of the Congress.)" Incidentally, the party was a bit upset with Nitin Gadkari recently for making several 'uncomfortable' comments. In this situation, Nitin was removed from the board with the permission of the Rashtriya Sevak Sangh.

#WATCH | My friend once advised me to join the Congress, I said, I’d rather drown in a well than join the Congress party. I don’t like the ideology of the Congress: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (27.08)



In this environment, attending an event, Gadkari said, "one should never indulge in use and throw. Be it good days or bad days, once you hold anyone's hand, always hold on to it. Do not worship the rising sun."