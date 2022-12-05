topStoriesenglish
‘Kya hua tera vada.....’: Vikas Khanna and Ranveer Brar engage in fun banter in this hilarious video- Watch

The video shows Vikas Khanna and Ranveer Brar taking part in an Instagram trend.

Edited By:  Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: Dec 05, 2022, 10:59 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The second season of MasterChef India is scheduled to begin on January 2, 2023
  • Vikas Khanna and Ranveer Brar can be seen dabbling in an Instagram trend in the video
  • The video has received more than a lakh views since it was posted, and the numbers keep rising

Viral Video: The second season of MasterChef India is scheduled to begin on January 2, 2023. The Indian version of the popular programme franchise will search for a home cook who can claim the title of masterchef with Ranveer Brar, Vikas Khanna, and Garima Arora serving as judges. Unsurprisingly, the show's filming has already begun, and a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video from it has generated excitement. Vikas Khanna and Ranveer Brar can be seen dabbling in an Instagram trend in the video. Khanna was tagged in the video that Brar posted on his Instagram page.

While posting the video, he remarked, "Between the takes and the tastings." With several phones placed in front of him on a table, Khanna is seen in the opening of the video pretending to speak on the phone. They both giggle as the video comes to an end. The video has received more than a lakh views since it was posted, and the numbers keep rising. Additionally, the post has received around 10,000 likes. Vikas Khanna also replied to the video and wrote, “Unique talent on display - VK talking to camera & RB talking to camera too.” 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ranveer Brar (@ranveer.brar)

An instagram user wrote, “I love how ... They both are so bad at acting and always laugh in the end of these reels”. Another user wrote, “Bonding between two friends is admirable.Good job”. 

