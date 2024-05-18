Kyrgyzstan Mob Violence: Indian Embassy Advises  Students To "Stay Indoors"

New Delhi: Amid ongoing mob violence against international students in Kyrgyzstan, the Indian Embassy on Saturday advised Indian students to stay indoors and stay connected with the Indian embassy.

The Indian embassy in Kyrgyzstan informed that they are connected with the students and they have shared a helpline contact number with the students for assistance.

"We are in touch with our students. The situation is presently calm but students are advised to stay indoors for the moment and get in touch with the Embassy in case of any issue. Our 24x7 contact number is 0555710041," Kyrgyzstan's Indian embassy said, ANI reported.

As per reports, there are multiple incidents of mob violence against foreign students have been observed in Bishkek since last evening.

Addressing the ongoing situation in Kyrgyzstan, Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said that they are monitoring the welfare of Indian students in Bishkek.

"Monitoring the welfare of Indian students in Bishkek. The situation is reportedly calm now. Strongly advise students to stay in regular touch with the Embassy," he said.

Pakistan embassy also shared a post regarding mob violence incidents against foreign students in Bishkek.

"There have been a number of incidents of mob violence against foreign students in Bishkek since last evening. According to the Kyrgyz press, the matter boiled over yesterday due to sharing online of videos of a fight between Kyrgyz students and medical students from Egypt on May 13," the Pakistan embassy stated.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also shared a post on X and highlighted that they have directed Pakistan's Ambassador to provide support to the students living in Bishkek.

"Deeply concerned over the situation of Pakistani students in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. I have directed Pakistan's Ambassador to provide all necessary help and assistance. My office is also in touch with the Embassy and constantly monitoring the situation," Shehbaz Sharif said.