New Delhi: Lal Krishna Advani, a prominent leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and former deputy prime minister, is set to be honored with the prestigious 'Bharat Ratna' award, as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

Lal Krishna Advani: Early Life

Born on November 8, 1927, in Pre-Partition Sindh, Advani migrated to Delhi in 1947 after the partition.

Lal Krishna Advani: Political Journey

He joined the Jana Sangh, the predecessor of the BJP, in 1951 when it was founded by Syama Prasad Mookerjee. Advani became a member of the Rajya Sabha in 1970, holding his seat until 1989. In December 1972, he was elected as the president of Bharatiya Jana Sangh.

Lal Krishna Advani: Political Milestones

Advani served as the information and broadcasting minister in the Janata Party in 1975 during the prime ministership of Morarji Desai. A key figure alongside Atal Bihari Vajpayee, he played a pivotal role in establishing the BJP in 1980.

Notably, Advani gained prominence for leading the Ram Janmabhoomi movement in the 1990s, advocating for the construction of a temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya.

During the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) rule, Advani held significant positions as the deputy prime minister and home minister, contributing significantly to the government. In recent years, he has taken a step back from active political engagements due to health issues.

Lal Krishna Advani: Bharat Ratna Honor

The decision to confer the Bharat Ratna upon L K Advani acknowledges his long and impactful political career, marked by leadership, contributions to the BJP's foundation, and influential roles in various government positions.