Maharashtra

Lack of safety equipment take lives of 4 sanitation workers in Maharashtra

 Four municipal corporation workers died while working on a drainage system in Akkalkot of Solapur.

Lack of safety equipment take lives of 4 sanitation workers in Maharashtra
Representational image

Solapur: Four municipal corporation workers died while working on a drainage system in Akkalkot of Maharashtra`s Solapur district on Friday.

Two workers had died on the spot on Thursday while the other two had been taken to a hospital in serious condition. They died on Friday morning.

After the incident, the locals blamed Solapur Municipal Corporation for its negligence. They said that the municipality did not provide the safety gear necessary for workers engaged in drainage work.

According to local people, construction work of a national highway in the area is also creating problems for the workers.

The locals had tried to save the deceased labourers but due to lack of safety gear, two died on the spot yesterday.

The social organisations have strongly condemned the fateful incident and have urged the administration to take action against the contractors involved in the work.

Live TV

