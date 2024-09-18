In the latest updates pertaining to the case of Air India crew member Suraj Mann's murder, the partner of the jailed gangster Kapil Mann has been arrested for allegedly plotting the killing that took place in January earlier this year. A reward of Rs 25,000 was offered for her arrest. Suraj Mann, 30, was shot dead inside his car after he stepped out of a gym in Uttar Pradesh's Noida. The killers came on a bike.

Kapil Mann's partner Kajal Khatri, also known as Lady Don, has been arrested for allegedly ordering the hit on Suraj Mann, the brother of gangster Parvesh Mann, on the instructions of the gangster, as per an NDTV report. Kapil Mann, who is currently lodged inside jail, had plotted Suraj Mann's murder to avenge his father's death, allegedly on the instructions of Parvesh Mann. Both Kapil and Parvesh Mann are in Delhi's Mandoli jail.

Watch: Kajal Khatri, accused in a high-profile Noida murder case, was arrested by Delhi Crime Branch after evading capture since January 2024. A reward of ₹25,000 was offered for her arrest. She is linked to notorious gangster Kapil Mann pic.twitter.com/Zb8Poi6nMc — IANS (@ians_india) September 18, 2024

After Suraj Mann was murdered, police discovered that he did not have a criminal history. It has been learnt that the accused suspected that he was helping his jailed brother financially, the NDTV report stated. Speaking on Kajal Khatri's arrest, senior Delhi Police officer Sanjay Bhatia said that the northern range team of the crime branch had arrested Lady Don.

"Her real name is Kajal Khatri. She was wanted in a murder case, and there was a bounty of ₹ 25,000 on her head. On January 19, airline crew member Suraj was murdered in Noida. He was the brother of (gangster) Parvesh Mann. On the instructions of Kapil Mann, two people killed him and were arrested later. Kajal Khatri was part of the conspiracy and was on the run. Both Delhi and Noida police were looking for her. This is a big success for the crime branch. We have handed her over to Noida police," he said, as quoted by the NDTV.

The officer said that with Kapil Mann in jail, Kajal Khatri was managing his gang. He said the enmity between Parvesh Mann and Kapil Mann goes back many years. "Parvesh Mann was behind the murder of Kapil Mann's father. Kapil Mann got his brother killed as revenge."

According to the officer, Kajal Khatri introduced herself as Kapil Mann's wife. "Even Kapil Mann's jail record names Kajal Khatri as his wife. We are questioning her," he said.

Earlier in January, the police arrested a man accused in connection with the crew member's murder after a brief exchange of fire. The accused was identified as Naveen Sharma and had a reward of Rs 25 thousand on him.

"The accused, along with two others, was caught for shooting dead Air India crew member Suraj Mann in broad daylight at an upscale market in Noida's Sector 104," an officer said, as quoted by ANI.

"Naveen was injured in a brief exchange of fire with the police and arrested from the scene," the officer added. According to the police, the murder was orchestrated by gangster Kapil alias Kallu and was linked to a long-standing family rivalry between the Parvesh Mann and Kapil Mann gangs.

(With ANI Inputs)