Lakhimpur Kheri: BJP wins 8 out of 8 seats in big election surprise

Lakhimpur Kheri - the district in Uttar Pradesh that was in news over the killing of farmers during Union Minister Ashish Mishra Teni's rally - has overwhelmingly voted for the BJP. The BJP has won all the 8 seats here. There are 8 assembly seats in this district - Paliya, Nighasan, Gola Nighasan, Gola Gorakhnath, Sri Nagar, Dhorhara, Lakhimpur, Kasta and Mohammadi. Here's a closer look at how Lakhimpur Kheri voted:

Palia

BJP’s Harvinder Singh Sahni has won the Lakhimpur Kheri’s Palia seat.

Nighasan

BJP’s Shashank Verma has defeated Samajwadi Party’s RS Kushwaha.

Gola Gokarnath

BJP’s Arvind Giri has won Gola Gokarnath, he has defeated BJP’s Vinay Tiwary.

Srinagar

BJP’s Manju Tyagi has defeated Samajwadi Party’s Ram Charan from Srinagar seat.

Lakhimpur Sadar

BJP’s Yogesh Verma is leading from Lakhimpur Sadar seat.

Kasta

BJP’s Saurav Singh Sonu has won the election from Kasta seat.

Mohammadi

The counting of votes is still on at the Mohammadi seat. BJP has fielded Lokendra Pratap Singh, while SP has given ticket to Dawood Ahmad. The BSP has fielded Shakeel Ahmed, while Congress has given ticket to Ritu Singh.