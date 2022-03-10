हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lakhimpur Kheri

Lakhimpur Kheri: BJP wins 8 out of 8 seats in big election surprise

Lakhimpur Kheri - the district in Uttar Pradesh that was in news over the killing of farmers during Union Minister Ashish Mishra Teni's rally - has overwhelmingly voted for the BJP.

Lakhimpur Kheri: BJP wins 8 out of 8 seats in big election surprise
Lakhimpur Kheri: BJP has won 8 out of 8 seats here.

Lakhimpur Kheri - the district in Uttar Pradesh that was in news over the killing of farmers during Union Minister Ashish Mishra Teni's rally - has overwhelmingly voted for the BJP. The BJP has won all the 8 seats here. There are 8 assembly seats in this district - Paliya, Nighasan, Gola Nighasan, Gola  Gorakhnath, Sri Nagar, Dhorhara, Lakhimpur, Kasta and Mohammadi. Here's a closer look at how Lakhimpur Kheri voted: 

Palia

BJP’s Harvinder Singh Sahni has won the Lakhimpur Kheri’s Palia seat. 

Nighasan

BJP’s Shashank Verma has defeated Samajwadi Party’s RS Kushwaha.

Gola Gokarnath

BJP’s Arvind Giri has won Gola Gokarnath, he has defeated BJP’s Vinay Tiwary.

Srinagar

BJP’s Manju Tyagi has defeated Samajwadi Party’s Ram Charan from Srinagar seat.

Lakhimpur Sadar

BJP’s Yogesh Verma is leading from Lakhimpur Sadar seat.

Kasta

BJP’s Saurav Singh Sonu has won the election from Kasta seat. 

Mohammadi

The counting of votes is still on at the Mohammadi seat. BJP has fielded Lokendra Pratap Singh, while SP has given ticket to Dawood Ahmad. The BSP has fielded Shakeel Ahmed, while Congress has given ticket to Ritu Singh. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Lakhimpur KheriLakhimpur Kheri Election ResultLakhimpur Kheri Assembly Election 2022
Next
Story

After Navjot Sidhu's loss in Punjab polls, is Archana Puran Singh's seat in Kapil Sharma show under threat?

Must Watch

PT13M3S

How did AAP win in Punjab?