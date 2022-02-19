हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
UP polls

'Lakhimpur Kheri case reminds of Jallianwala Bagh incident in independent India': Akhilesh Yadav

"Ashish Mishra will not get bail from people's courts. Farmers and their families have suffered a lot because of their (BJP) policies, this will result in BJP's defeat," said Akhilesh Yadav.

'Lakhimpur Kheri case reminds of Jallianwala Bagh incident in independent India': Akhilesh Yadav
Image credit: ANI

New Delhi:  Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday (February 19) compared the Lakhimpur Kheri case with the Jallianwala Bagh incident as Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni, who is an accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, was released from jail on Tuesday (February 15) following Allahbad High Court granting from bail.

Striking at the BJP, Akhilesh Yadav said, "Ashish Mishra will not get bail from people's courts. Farmers and their families have suffered a lot because of their (BJP) policies, this will result in BJP's defeat. 

"Lakhimpur Kheri case is reminding us of Jallianwala Bagh incident in independent India," he added.

When asked about the connection with Ahmedabad blast terrorists, the SP chief said, "Our baba CM is 'Kamaal Ke hai' (awesome ). Neither he knew anything before, nor does he know anything now. The UP election is for the rights of farmers, employment of youth, and the development of the state."

Uttar Pradesh will go in the third phase of polling on Sunday (February 20) where Akhilesh Yadav's fate will also be decided from the Karhal Assembly seat.

(With ANI inputs)

