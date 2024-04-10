New Delhi: The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has officially declared its candidates for the Bihar Lok Sabha elections, fielding candidates for 22 out of the 23 seats it is contesting within the opposition’s grand alliance, the Mahagathbandhan. Notably, two of Lalu Prasad’s daughters, Rohini Acharya and Misa Bharti, have been nominated to run.

RJD state president Jagdanand Singh released the list late Tuesday evening, revealing that Acharya is set to challenge incumbent BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy in Saran, a RJD stronghold previously held by her father. Lalu Prasad, who was disqualified following a conviction in the fodder scam case in 2013, had represented Saran multiple times before his disqualification.

Misa Bharti, currently serving her second term in the Rajya Sabha, is slated to contest from the Patliputra constituency. The RJD’s seat-sharing agreement with Mahagathbandhan allies allocates 26 seats to the RJD, 9 to the Congress, and 5 to Left parties.

In a strategic move last week, the RJD finalized an agreement with Mukesh Sahni’s Vikashsheel Insaan Party, granting them three seats from the RJD’s share.

Lalu Yadav Only Lives For Family: BJP On RJD's Candidate List

The announcement of the RJD’s candidates, including five for constituencies where elections are imminent, comes amid sharp criticism from Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary. The Deputy CM lambasted former CM Lalu Prasad Yadav, labeling him as ‘corrupt’ and accusing him of favoring his family over public service. Choudhary’s scathing remarks to ANI on Tuesday accused Yadav of attempting to sow communal discord, a tactic he alleges Yadav has long employed.

Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, the BJP leader said, "Lalu Yarad no longer holds sway over people with what he says or does. He tries to spread communal discord...it is an old habit with him. He has been doing it for a long time. The people of Bihar know that he is corrupt and lives only for his family. He can never work for anyone outside his family."