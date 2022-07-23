Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal's Bihar unit chief Jagadanand Singh on Saturday triggered another raging controversy after he drew a comparison between BJP’s ideological wing Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the extremist group Popular Front of India (PFI) saying that their (PFI) organisation is like RSS as they both want to serve their respective communities. In what is being seen as a highly contentious remark, Singh, while talking to ANI, said, “Their (PFI) organisation is like RSS. They also want to serve their community but why do you call them anti-nationals?... Whenever dangerous persons were arrested by the security forces as Pakistani agents, all of them were related to RSS and Hindu community.”

The conversations around the banned outfit began recently after Bihar police filed a complaint against PFI for allegedly planning to create disturbance during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rallies in the state, has been arrested by the Anti-Terrorism Squad of the Uttar Pradesh Police. It was also alleged that the members of the outfit were being trained by the anti-nation terror organisations.

NIA takes over PFI case

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take over the investigation of Bihar`s Phulwari Sharif case having links with extremist outfit Popular Front of India (PFI). The NIA is in the process of taking over the case after it received MHA`s order to probe the "terror module" case recently unearthed by Bihar Police with the arrest of three people for "their links with" PFI and their plans to indulge in "anti-India" activities.

In the raids carried out by the Bihar police in Phulwari Sharif, many objectionable documents were recovered. One such document titled `Vision 2047 India` documented ways to launch an armed attack on the Indian State by Indian Muslims aided by Islamic nations like Turkey.