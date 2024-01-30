Lalu Yadav Grilled For 9 Hours By ED In Land For Jobs Case; RJD Says 'PM Modi Is Scared'

PATNA: Former Bihar Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav faced intense questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for approximately nine hours in connection with the Land-for-Jobs scam case on Monday. The prolonged interrogation spurred a strong reaction from his family, notably his daughter Misa Bharti, who lambasted the actions as indicative of Prime Minister Modi's apprehension.

PM Modi Is Scared: Misa Bharti

Bharti criticized the Centre, insinuating that the probe agency's actions against her father reflected the central government's intimidation tactics. "He (Lalu) cannot eat himself, someone will have to feed him. We do not know whether he has eaten or not. No ED official is ready to speak...Since elections are near, the PM is scared and will do such things only. This government can (arrest) my father also, but what will they get by arresting a sick man," Misa said.

Following his interrogation, a significant gathering of RJD supporters congregated outside the probe agency's office in Patna, expressing solidarity with Yadav. With looming elections, Bharti speculated that the PM's purported fear was driving such aggressive actions. She emphasized the futility of targeting ailing individuals for political gain.

RJD workers echoed Bharti's sentiments, accusing the government of employing harassment tactics to impede their election strategies for 2024. RJD Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Kumar Jha accused the BJP of orchestrating politically motivated summons, branding them as BJP's actions rather than ED summons.

In response, the BJP, now a part of the Nitish Kumar-led state government, pointed fingers at the RJD, alleging deep-rooted corruption within its ranks. "People of the country know that these (Lalu Yadav) are corrupt people. Corruption is a jewel for them. I want to urge Tejashwi Yadav to tell the youth of Bihar the system of how to become millionaires within one and a half years," Bihar BJP unit chief and now state Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chowdhary said.

Misa Bharti and other Yadav family members lamented their alleged mistreatment, claiming they were barred from accompanying Yadav during his ED interrogation. Highlighting Yadav's frail health condition, his family emphasized his medical vulnerabilities, particularly following a kidney transplant surgery. "People across the country know that Lalu ji is not well, he has undergone a kidney transplant, he is suffering from many diseases, and the biggest one is the age factor," Misa said after offering prayers at Shakti Dham Temple.

Allegations Against Lalu Yadav

Yadav is under scrutiny for his purported involvement in the Land for Jobs scam, which allegedly transpired during his tenure as Railway Minister between 2004 and 2009. Apart from the RJD national president, the chargesheet also includes the name of the then Railway General Manager. In lieu of getting them appointed in the Railways, Lalu Prasad Yadav allegedly got lands transferred owned by candidates and their family members in the names of his wife Rabri Devi and daughter Misa Bharti for sale consideration, which was much less than the prevailing circle rates as well as the prevailing market rates.

The CBI filed the chargesheet in October last year against former Bihar chief ministers Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi, their daughter Misa Bharti, and 13 others in the land-for-jobs scam. According to the CBI, the people were first recruited as substitutes in Group D posts in the Railways and were regularised when their families made a land deal. The CBI is probing the allegations of taking land for a bribe in lieu of a job in the Railways.

At the same time, ED is investigating the case of money laundering. The CBI also filed a chargesheet in this case. The CBI and ED are concurrently investigating the case, with allegations ranging from land-for-job bribery schemes to potential money laundering activities. Chargesheets have been filed against Yadav and several others involved in the alleged scam.