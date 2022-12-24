Lalu Yadav only worried about making his 10th pass son Chief Minister of Bihar: Prashant Kishor's dig at Tejashwi Yadav

Political strategist Prashant Kishor today remarked that Bihar's politicians are only worried about themselves and not about the public. Talking to people during his Jan Suraj Padyatra in East Champaran, Kishor said that Lalu Prasad Yadav's son has not even passed class 10th but he is worried about making his son chief minister of Bihar. He said that the people of Bihar will remain entangled in caste and religion on the other hand.

Addressing the people, Prashant Kishore said that the common man's son can never become a collector due to the worst education system in Bihar. Questioning the recent education system of Bihar, he said that Lalu Prasad and Nitish Kumar have destroyed the education system of the entire Bihar in the last 32 years.

He said that the state government is providing worm-ridden khichdi to the children in the government school and asked people whether their children would become a collector after eating that. Kishor said that if this situation continues, then Bihar's children will be left for doing daily wage work. Prashant Kishore said that around 50 leaders have already formed a party in Bihar and these politicians do nothing after forming the party.

Targeting nepotism, Prashant Kishar said that these party leaders think that they are the leader of the public and that after them, their sons will be the leader. He added, despite knowing the fact that these leaders will not work for the welfare of common people, the public votes for them.

He further said that if anyone can reform Bihar, then it's the people of Bihar themselves. Kishore said, "Bihar will improve when 5-6 thousand good honest people become mukhiya and 100 to 150 good people will become MLAs. Bihar is not going to change just by changing the Chief Minister, he said.