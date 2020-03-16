Lawyer of Nirbhaya case convicts writes to ICJ, Delhi HC seeks Centre, AAP govt response on plea to preserve CCTV footage of riots and other top news of March 16

Here's a roundup of top stories from the world of politics, business, sports, and entertainment, which grabbed the spotlight and trended the most on various social media platforms on March 16, 2020.

1. Delhi High Court seeks Centre, AAP govt response on plea to preserve CCTV footage of riots

The Delhi High Court on Monday (March 16) sought a response from the Centre, police and AAP government on a plea seeking directions to the police to preserve CCTV footage of the recent riots in northeast Delhi. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar issued notice to the authorities and listed the matter for further hearing on March 27. To read more, click here

2. Nirbhaya case: Lawyer of convicts writes to International Court of Justice, seeks stay on March 22 hanging

Nirbhaya rape and murder case took a new twist on Monday (March 16) as the counsel for convicts wrote to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) seeking a stay on the March 20 hanging of the 4 convicts. The lawyer also demanded that all the records of the lower court should be brought to the ICJ so that the case can be presented before it. Read here

3. Six candidates from Tamil Nadu set to be elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha

Six candidates from Tamil Nadu, three each from the AIADMK and DMK, are set to be elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha, with their nominations being accepted on Monday (March 16, 2020). Former Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker M Thambidurai and ex-Union Minister G K Vasan are among those who will be elected to the Council of States. An official release here said three nominations were rejected, leaving only the six in the fray. Read more

4. Kerala woman who joined ISIS reveals how Pakistani woman used to help her in camp

Nimisha (now Fatima), a woman from Kerala who joined ISIS, has made a big disclosure saying that a Pakistani woman used to come to the ISIS camp in Afghanistan and used to meet all the terrorists living in the camp. Indian intelligence agencies suspect that Pakistan is behind the strengthening of the ISIS terrorist group in Afghanistan. Read more

5. Is South Korea's 'Patient 31' responsible for the spread of coronavirus across country?

A mysterious Christian cult belonging to Shincheonji Church of Jesus has been linked to the spread of coronavirus in South Korea which one of the most affected countries due to the deadly virus. She is said to be the 31st patient of South Korea who travelled crowded places before being diagnosed and is held responsible for the widespread of the virus. Read the story here

6. Special ED court extends Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor's custody till March 20

Days after Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Mumbai's Special Court on Monday (March 16, 2020) ordered the extension of his custody till March 20. This is the second time the court has extended Kapoor's custody for questioning in connection with several allegations of financial misconduct against him. Read here

SPORTS NEWS

7. IOC official confident Tokyo Olympics will go ahead as scheduled

The leader of the IOC's coordination commission for the Tokyo Olympics said there is no May deadline to cancel the games and he remains confident the event will go ahead despite sports coming to a virtual standstill globally amid the coronavirus outbreak. Read here

8. Don't lose spirit, focus on your training, Kiren Rijiju appeals to athletes amid COVID-19 outbreak

Minister of State Youth Affairs & Sport on Monday (March 16, 2020) appealed to all the athletes in the country to not lose their spirits, to keep practicing and to focus on their training. Rijiju took to Twitter and posted a slow-motion video where he's playing football and showing his skills. Read more here

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

9. Sidharth Shukla's charm and Shehnaaz Gill's innocence makes this pic internet's favourite

'Bigg Boss 13' contestants Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have a set of very loyal fans and every so often, they make the duo trend like anything on social media. After the internet dug out a picture of Sidharth and Shehnaaz shooting for their upcoming music video, today, we have chanced upon another photo of them with singer Darshan Raval, who will provide playblack for their song. See the picture here

10. Neha Dhupia's husband Angad Bedi hits back at trolls with '5 girlfriends' post