Left Dominates JNU Students' Union Election; Dhananjay Becomes First Dalit President Since 1996

New Delhi: The Left party achieved a landslide victory in the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) Election, securing victory in all four positions. The election took place on Friday, March 22nd, this year, marking the return of a students' union to JNU after a hiatus of four years. Dhananjay, representing the Left, emerged as the President, surpassing Umesh Chandra Ajmeera from the ABVP. With 2598 votes. Dhananjay, a PhD student hailing from Gaya, Bihar, is enrolled in the School of Arts and Aesthetics. He holds the distinction of being the first Dalit to assume the position of JNUSU president since Batti Lal Bairwa's victory in 1996.

"For the post of President, the names of the candidates are Dhananjay (left) with 2598 votes, Umesh Chandra Ajmeera (ABVP) with 1676 votes... I declare Dhananjay (left) elected," JNU Election Committee Chairperson Shailendra Kumar said. Avijit Ghosh, also representing the Left, secured victory in the Vice President's position with 2409 votes, surpassing Deepika Sharma from the ABVP.

Newly elected JNU President Dhananjay expressed to ANI, "If there is anyone who has fought against the fee hike, it is the Left. It is the Left that has ensured a hostel for all, and for that, the students have shown their trust in us." Meanwhile, Ghosh, the newly elected Vice President, told agency, "JNUSU's elections are historic; they are being held after four years. JNUSU has always fought for the rights of the students."

Priyanshi Arya, backed by the Birsa Ambedkar Phule Students Association (BAPSA), was elected as the general secretary after receiving 2887 votes. Mo Sajid from the Left secured victory in the Joint Secretary's role with 2574 votes. For the General Secretary position, Priyanshi Arya (BAPSA, Left Supported) was elected.

The previous JNUSU election saw victory for a left-leaning student organisation, SFI's candidate, Aishe Ghosh, in 2019. During the 2019 elections, left-leaning student groups formed a coalition known as the United-Left Alliance, comprising the All India Students' Association (AISA), the Student Federation of India (SFI), the Democratic Students' Federation (DSF), and the All India Students' Federation (AISF).