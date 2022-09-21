Leicester Temple violence: Vishva Hindu Parishad writes to UK PM Liz Truss, demands action

New Delhi: Vishva Hindu Parishad's Central Working President Alok Kumar, on Wednesday, September 21, wrote a letter to the UK’s newly elected Prime Minister Liz Truss condemning the violence perpetrated against the Indian community in Leicester. In the letter, VHP seeks suitable action against the “continued violence against Hindus in Leicester and Birmingham by Islamic extremists and hoodlums.”

Expressing their grave concern amid the ongoing violence, Alok Kumar wrote in the letter that “Hindu’s places of worship, their cultural and religious symbols have been wantonly targeted.”

Kumar, in the letter, brushed off the false narrative of Hindus triggering the violence and stated that several Hindus have been assaulted and have been admitted to hospital. He also accused local police and administration of being irresolute in quelling the violence and said that Leicester Hindus have continuously been subjected to violence and intimidation since September 4, 2022.

He requested the UK Government take strict action in this regard and suggested developing a “comprehensive approach for handling periodic surges of violence and terrorism which are caused by extremist ideologies.”

Earlier, The High Commission of India issued a statement expressing deep concern over the issue and said that it has taken up the matter with the UK authorities.

Also Read: Leicester violence: India 'strongly' condemns attack against Hindu community, calls on UK authorities

The violence started on August 28 after India won the match against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022, following which a fight broke out in Melton Road, Belgrave, leading to 27 arrests, according to a UK-based media publication Leicester Mercury.

Following the incident, the Leicestershire Police assured to continue to call for dialogue and calm with support from local community leaders. The police while calling for calm told everyone to return home and asked to share the information that has been checked and is true.

After the reports of the clash on Saturday night, the Leicestershire Police Temporary Chief Constable Rob Nixon, in a video message shared on the Twitter handle, said, "We have had numerous reports of a disorder on the streets of Leicester tonight, Saturday, September 17. We have got officers there, we are taking control of the situation, there are additional officers en route and dispersal powers, stop search powers, have been authorised. Please do not get involved. We are calling for calm."