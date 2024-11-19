LeT Terrorist, Associate Arrested With Arms and Ammunition; Hideout Busted in Kashmir In Past 24 Hours

In the last 24 hours, security forces in Kashmir have arrested one terrorist, one terrorist associate, and busted a hideout in separate operations in South and North Kashmir.

Security forces arrested a terrorist in the Tral area of Pulwama district. Late last night, a search operation was launched in the orchards of Pinglish village after receiving intelligence about the presence of a terrorist.

During the operation, a Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorist, identified as Irshad Ahmad Chopan from Lurgam, Tral, was arrested. A pistol and other ammunition were recovered from his possession. According to the police, Chopan had been involved in several incidents, including an attack on a non-local laborer in Tral last month.

In another operation, security forces arrested a terrorist associate in the Janbazpora-Binner road area of Baramulla district in North Kashmir, based on intelligence regarding the movement of terrorists or associates.

The arrested individual was identified as Showkat Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Kulgam. Police recovered an AK rifle, a magazine, and other ammunition from him.

In a third operation, a joint team of security forces uncovered an active terrorist hideout in the Keller area of Shopian district. The operation was carried out by a joint team of 44 RR, 2 Rajput, 34 RR, 14 BN CRPF, and Shopian Police in the Bujbrod Pehlipora forest area. Cooking utensils and edible items were found at the hideout.

Security forces have received intelligence indicating that terrorists may be planning an attack in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly from the Jaish-e-Mohammed terror outfit. As a result, a high alert has been issued across the region, with increased security deployments and intensified checking.