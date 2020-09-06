हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Earthquake

Light-intensity earthquake jolts Arunachal Pradesh, Nicobar islands

An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.4 on the Richter Scale, hit Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh and another earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale jolted Nicobar islands.

Light-intensity earthquake jolts Arunachal Pradesh, Nicobar islands

An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.4 on the Richter Scale, hit Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh today at 7:30 am on Sunday, said the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

Another earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale jolted Nicobar islands at 6.38 am today.

Earlier on Friday, an earthquake of magnitude 2.7 on the Richter Scale occurred 98 km north of Mumbai at 6:36 am."Earthquake of Magnitude: 2.7, Occurred on 05-09-2020, 06:36:31 IST, Lat: 19.96 & Long: 72.83, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 98km N of Mumbai, Maharashtra," NCS tweeted.

This was the third earthquake that has hit Maharashtra in the last 24 hours.

EarthquakeArunachal PradeshNicobar Islands
