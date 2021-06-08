Lightning kills 26 in West Bengal, PM Narendra Modi condoles death, approves ex-gratia

New Delhi: Lightning on Monday (June 7, 2021) killed over 26 people in several parts of West Bengal including 11 in Hooghly, nine in Murshidabad, two each in Bankura, East Midnapore and West Midnapore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives and approved an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of those who were killed.

He expressed, "My thoughts are with all those who lost their near and dear ones due to lightning in parts of West Bengal. May the injured recover at the earliest."

The PMO informed that Rs 50,000 would also be given to the injured.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that a Low Pressure Area is likely to form over North Bay of Bengal & neighbourhood around June 11 and under its Influence, the Southwest Monsoon is likely to advance over West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand and Bihar.

It said that fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity is very likely over most parts of East India and adjoining Central India from June 10 and Gangetic West Bengal on June 10 and June 11.

(ii) Enhanced rainfall activity likely along the West coast and adjoining Peninsular India including Maharashtra from 10th June onwards with scattered to fairly widespread rainfall activity — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 7, 2021

(With inputs from agencies)

