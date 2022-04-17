New Delhi: At least 14 persons were killed in lightning strikes and severe storms accompanied by heavy showers that lashed several districts of Assam, officials said on Sunday (April 17, 2022).

The incessant thunderstorms and rains have lashed several parts of Assam since Thursday.

The death toll in storms, lightning and heavy rainfall in Assam rises to 14: State Disaster Management Authority — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2022

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said storms, rains and lightning lashed 12 districts during the last 48 hours affecting around 20,300 people in 592 villages.

The storm uprooted scores of trees, many electric poles, damaged 7,400 houses in Dibrugarh, Barpeta, Kamrup (Metro), Kamrup (Rural), Nalbari, Chirang, Darrang, Cachar, Golaghat, Karbi Anglong, Udalguri and Goalpara districts.

“Four people were killed in Dibrugarh’s Kherni village on Friday evening due to the massive storm. At least four people were killed in a thunderstorm in Tingkong revenue village in Dibrugarh district on Friday evening after a strong storm lashed out and uprooted trees in the area,” said Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), Dibrugarh district project officer, Deepjyoti Hatikakoti.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has predicted that heavy rainfall and thundershowers are likely to continue at a few places over Assam and Meghalaya.

