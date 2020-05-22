Liquor home delivery allowed in Mumbai's non-containment zones; no across-the-counter sale

New Delhi: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday (May 22) decided to allow home delivery of liquor in Mumbai, except in containment zones, said an official statement, adding that over-the-counter sale will not be allowed. Earlier, the liquor sale was completely banned in Mumbai, which is worst affected by the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The BMC order, which will come into effect from midnight today, said, "E-commerce platforms may be utilised by the liquor shops permitted to do home delivery."

It further said, “Amendment in guidelines in respect of liquor shops selling liquor in sealed bottles be permitted to operate by selling liquor to the customers by effecting delivery in view of Extension of lockdown and revised guidelines on the measures to be taken for containment of COVID-19."

BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, however, said, "excluding the containment zone, the liquor shops selling liquor in sealed bottles can be permitted to operate by selling liquor to the customers by effecting delivery of the permitted liquor to the home address of the customer."

The BMC Commissioner directed that "The jurisdictional State Excise Officers and Ward Officers will ensure compliance of these orders."

He also cautioned that "action under the relevant sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, Disaster Management Act, 2005 and Section 188 of Indian Penal Code will be initiated against the defaulters."

Earlier this month, the BMC had allowed the opening of liquor shops but withdrew the order as people were not following social distancing norms.

Maharashtra today, however, recorded the highest spike of 2,940 COVID-19 cases in a single day, taking the total number of positive coronavirus cases to 44,582. Mumbai too witnessed as many as 53 new COVID-19 positive cases in the Dharavi area today, and the total number of positive cases increase to 1,478 with 57 deaths, according to the BMC.