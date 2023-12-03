LIVE Hyderabad Election Results 2023: Bahadurpura, Chandrayanagutta, Charminar, Goshamahal, Karwan, Malakpet, Yakutpura Latest Update

Telangana Election Results Live Updates: The counting of votes for Telangana assembly elections is being held today and the Election Commission Of India has made all preparations for the same. The counting of votes will also take place for the seven assembly constituencies in Hyderabad namely -Bahadurpura, Chandrayangutta, Charminar, Goshamahal, Karwan, Malakpet and Yakutpura.

From Bahadurpura, the BRS has fielded Ali Baqri against Y Naresh Kumar of the BJP and Rajesh Kumar Pulipati of Congress. From the Chandrayangutta seat, M. Sitharam Reddy of BRS is up against K Mahender of the BJP and Boya Nagesh of the Congress party. From the Charminar assembly constituency, the BRS has fielded Ibrahim Lodi against Megha Rani of BJP and Mohd Mujeeb Ullah Shareef of Congress.

From the Goshmahal seat, Nanda Kishore Vyas of BRS is up against firebrand BJP leader and MLA T Raja Singh. From the Karwan seat, Aindala Krishnaiah of BRS is up against Amar Singh of BJP and Osman Bin Mohammed Al Hajri of Congress. From the Malakpet seat, Teegala Ajith Reddy of BRS is contesting the polls against Samreddy Surender Reddy of the BJP and Shaikh Akbar of Congress. On the other hand, the Yakutpura seat is again witnessing a triangular contest with Sama Sunder Reddy of BRS up against Veerander Yadav of BJP and K Ravi Raju of Congress.

The 119 seats of Telangana went to the polls in a single phase on November 30 with the exit polls predicting a majority for Congress. The state has been under the BRS rule since 2013 when it was formed. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is seeking a third straight term this year while the Congress is looking to stage an upset in the polls to create history.