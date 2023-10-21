LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result TODAY 21.10.2023 (DECLARED): KARUNYA KR-624 Saturday Lucky Draw Result OUT- Check Full Winners List

Kerala Lottery Result Saturday 21-10-2023 Live: The Kerala lottery department will announce the "KARUNYA KR-624" Kerala Lottery Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, October 21, 2023, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2023 for "KARUNYA KR-624" will be drawn. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner receive bumper 80 Lakh Rupees. Those who are anticipating today's draw can view the KARUNYA KR-624 outcome from October 21, 2023, right here. Stay updated on this website to avoid missing the Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-624 Results live today.

Kerala Lottery Result 21-10-2023 Oct: FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR KARUNYA KR-624 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKHS IS: KJ 732899

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKHS IS: KK 800299

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 Lakh ARE: KA 475954 KB 999531 KC 495597 KD 278902 KE 645302 KF 909884 KG 665748 KH 198219 KJ 122738 KK 809886 KL 141062 KM 649599

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: ​KA 732899 KB 732899 KC 732899 KD 732899 KE 732899 KF 732899 KG 732899 KH 732899 KK 732899 KL 732899 KM 732899

(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: ​0004 1941 2003 2107 2756 3152 5616 5898 6323 6567 6868 6925 7117 7898 7909 8444 8883 9428

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: ​0831 1401 2655 3133 3362 6043 6974 7555 8783 9047

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: ​

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE:

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: ​To Be Announced

1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakhs

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 2,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1,000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

