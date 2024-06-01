Advertisement
MAHARASHTRA LOK SABHA CHUNAV EXIT POLL RESULTS 2024

Mahrashtra Lok Sabha Elections Exit Poll Results 2024 Live: Who Has An Upper Hand?

The exit poll results for the Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be released 7 pm onwards today. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 01, 2024, 05:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Trending Photos

Mahrashtra Lok Sabha Elections Exit Poll Results 2024 Live: Who Has An Upper Hand?

Maharashtra Exit Poll Results 2024 Live Updates: The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 concludes today as 57 constituencies go for polls in the final phase of the general elections. The exit poll results for the 2024 polls will be out as soon as the polling for the last phase of the election concludes.

The Maharashtra Lok Sabha Chunav exit polls will be out after 7 pm today. 48 parliamentary constituencies in the state went to polls in the first five phases of the election starting from the first phase on April 19, 2024.

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Chunav 2024

Maharashtra with its  48 Lok Sabha seats, the second largest after Uttar Pradesh, is witnessing contest between the ruling Mahayuti comprising the Shiv Sena, BJP and NCP, and the opposition alliance of the Shiv Sena , Congress and NCP. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 23 out of 25 contested seats, while the undivided Shiv Sena secured 18 out of 23 seats.

