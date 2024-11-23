LIVE Updates | Bishunpur Election Result 2024: Vote Counting Begins For Mahayuti vs MVA

The Bishnupur Assembly constituency is an important electoral district in Jharkhand, set to participate in the upcoming 2024 assembly elections. Voting for this constituency will take place on November 20, 2024, with results expected to be announced on November 23, 2024.

Bishnupur has been a significant constituency in Jharkhand politics, often reflecting the interests and needs of the local population. Historically, it has been a stronghold for the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and has seen competitive contests primarily between JMM and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The constituency is reserved for candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes.

In the 2024 elections, 40 candidates are in the fray including Sudarshan Baghat from the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and Bhushan Tirkey from the JMM are prominent candidates. A total of 40 candidates applied for the constituency, with 30 applications accepted, 4 Rejected, and 4 withdrawn. Among these, 15 candidates are contesting in this phase of elections, including several independents and candidates from smaller regional parties like the Bahujan Mukti Party.

In the 2019 elections, Chamra Linda Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) won against Ashok Oraon Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by a narrow margin of 17,382 votes, receiving 80,864 votes (49.19% vote share) compared to Ashok’s 63,482 votes (38.61%). In 2014, Chamra Linda Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) emerged victorious over Samir Oraon Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) with a significant margin of 10,843 votes, garnering 55,851 votes .

The electorate in Bishnupur consists predominantly of Scheduled Caste voters, which significantly influences election outcomes. Understanding the socio-economic challenges faced by these communities will be essential for candidates as they formulate their campaign strategies.

The main contest in Bishnupur will likely be between the ruling coalition led by JMM and the opposition alliance comprising BJP and INC. The political landscape is dynamic, with both parties actively campaigning to address local issues and secure tribal votes.

As the elections approach, Bishnupur is poised for a competitive contest that could have significant implications for Jharkhand's political landscape. With established parties facing challenges from both traditional rivals and new entrants, all eyes will be on this constituency during the voting and counting phases. The outcome will not only shape local governance but also reflect broader trends in Jharkhand's electoral dynamics as it heads into 2024.

The voting for the 82 legislative assembly seats of Jharkhand was held in two phases - November 20 and the counting of votes is taking place today.