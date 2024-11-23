LIVE Updates | Borivali Election Result 2024: Vote Counting Begins For Mahayuti vs MVA

Borivali Maharastra Assembly Election Result 2024 Live: Borivali Assembly seat is one of the 26 assembly seats in the Mumbai Suburban district of Maharashtra. Voting for the Borivali seat was held on November 20. The Borivali assembly seat has been an NCP-Congress stronghold with both parties winning the seat six out of the last seven elections. However, this time, the contest has turned interesting with the NCP going to the polls after a split in July last year.

There are a total of seven candidates in the fray for the seat including several independents. Some of the key candidates are Sanjay Upadhyay of the BJP, Sanjay Bhosale of the Sena UBT and independents besides some candidates from smaller regional parties.

In the 2019 assembly elections, Sunil Dattatraya Rane of the BJP had won the elections by defeating Kumar Khilare of the BJP by around 95,021 votes. In the 2014 assembly elections, Vinod Tawde had contested the polls on the BJP ticket and had bagged the seat by defeating Agarwal Uttamprakash Ca of Shiv Sena (SHS) by around 79,267 votes.

The main contest in the Maharashtra assembly election is between the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi. The Mahayuti comprises of BJP, NCP (Ajit Pawar) and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) whereas the Maha Vikas Aghadi comprises Congress, NCP -Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena-UBT and the Samajwadi Party.

The voting for the 288 legislative assembly seats of Maharashtra was held on November 20 and the counting of votes is taking place today.