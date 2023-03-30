Covid-19 LIVE Updates | Coronavirus Cases Outbreak in India: Delhi Government Issues Mask Advisory As Positivity Rate Spikes
Corona Update: 3,016 new Covid cases were reported in India in the previous 24 hours, a 40% increase from the day before. According to statistics from the Union health ministry, the weekly positivity rate is 1.71 percent, and the daily positivity rate is 2.7%. The number of infections on Thursday is the greatest in almost six months. On October 2 of last year, 3,375 cases were recorded from India.
- The percentage of infections that are currently active instances is 0.03.
- The national COVID-19 recovery percentage was reported to be 98.78%.
- 4,41,68,321 individuals have recovered from the illness, and the case fatality rate has been reported at 1.19 percent.
Trending Photos
Coronavirus In India: India was one of the countries heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The first case of COVID-19 in India was reported in January 2020, and since then, the number of cases has increased rapidly. The surge in cases during the second wave of the pandemic in early 2021 was particularly severe, and India became the country with the second-highest number of COVID-19 cases in the world, after the United States. The Indian government and health authorities took various measures to control the spread of the virus, including lockdowns, restrictions on travel and gatherings, increased testing, and vaccination campaigns. However, the pandemic has had significant impacts on the Indian healthcare system, economy, and society. Recently, with 14 deaths—three reported by Maharashtra, two by Delhi, one by Himachal Pradesh in the course of a single day, and eight reconciled by Kerala—the country's COVID-19 mortality toll has risen to 5,30,862.
Covid-19 Surge Live Updates: Delhi Government Issues Mask Advisory For Infected Patients
The Delhi government today issued a slew of guidelines after its emergency meeting on Covid-19. The key highlights of the meeting are:
* Signs of coronavirus were found in Delhi's sewage for two-three weeks. Masking is advised for infected people.
* There is definitely a positivity rate of more than 10% but there is no need to panic, people must take precautions.
* A mock drill for Covid-19 preparedness will be done. The results of the mock drill will be given to the CM. Detailed info will be given to CM Arvind Kejriwal by tomorrow.
* Delhi government has intensified testing on genome testing. There is no need to admit patients to the hospital. According to the current stock, even 10% oxygen is not being used.
* The two deaths that happened did not take place in the Delhi government hospital. One was from Maharaja Agrasen Hospital and another was from Northern Railway Hospital. Both were old-age patients and were suffering from comorbidity.
* There are many beds in Corona in hospitals. The government is taking a balancing approach.
* Testing to be increased as per need. 2200 tests have been done last day.
Covid-19 Vaccination
As of now, the nation has received 220.65 billion doses of the Covid vaccine as part of the national coronavirus vaccination campaign, according to the ministry's website.
Covid-19 Delhi: Emergency Review Meeting Today
Saurabh Bharadwaj, the health minister for Delhi, has scheduled an emergency review meeting for Thursday in response to an increase in Covid-19 cases in the nation's capital.
#Unite2FightCorona#LargestVaccineDrive
https://t.co/q0zLCOm0Iq pic.twitter.com/yyv2E7CR7w
— Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) March 30, 2023
Sharp Increase In Covid Cases In Maharashtra
Numerous districts in Maharashtra have also recorded a sharp increase in Covid cases, including Mumbai, Pune, Thane, and Sangli. Despite all of their efforts, the Maharashtra government claims that many individuals are not receiving the Covid vaccine booster dose. According to officials, in the state, not even 1 crore individuals have taken the booster dosage.
Covid-19 Emergency Meeting
The Delhi Government has scheduled a meeting for today to discuss the state of the nation's capital. Senior members of the health department, the medical heads of the state-run hospitals, and other participants will attend the meeting.
Covid Cases Surge In Delhi
In response to the alarming increase in Covid-19 cases this week, several states intend to conduct emergency meetings. In Delhi, where the infection tally had reached 0 on January 16, 300 cases had been reported in the previous day.
More Stories