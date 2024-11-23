LIVE Updates | Deoghar Election Result 2024: Narayan Das Trails Against Suresh Paswan For BJP vs JMM

Deoghar (SC) Assembly Election Result 2024 Live: Deoghar (SC) Assembly seat is one of the three assembly seats in the Deoghar district of Jharkhand. Voting for the Deoghar (SC) seat was held on November 20.

The Deoghar (SC) assembly seat has given mixed verdicts in the past elections, with the BJP, and the RJD winning the seat alternatively.

Deoghar (SC) Vidhan Sabha Chunav Vote Counting 2024 LIVE:

There are a total of 7 candidates in the fray for the seat including several independents. Some of the key candidates are Narayan Das of BJP, Suresh paswan of RJD and 5 candidate independents besides some candidates from smaller regional parties.

Currently, the contest between the BJP and the RJD has become interesting this time as there is neck-to-neck competition between both parties for this particular assembly seat.

In the 2019 assembly elections, Narayan Das of the BJP won the elections by defeating Suresh Paswan of the RJD by around 2,624 votes.

In the 2014 assembly elections, Narayan Das contested the polls on the BJP ticket and had bagged the seat by defeating Suresh Paswan of RJD by around 45,152 votes.

The voting in Jharkhand, which was held in two phases from 13 November to 20 November 2024, to elect all 81 assembly seats of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly. The counting of votes is taking place today.

The two main alliances are the INDIA bloc and the NDA. The INDIA bloc comprises Congress, JMM, RJD and the Left while the NDA comprises BJP, AJSU, LJP-RV and the JDU.