LIVE Updates | Dumri Election Result 2024: Vote Counting Begins For BJP vs JMM

Dumri Jharkhand Assembly Election Result 2024 Live: Dumri Assembly seat is one of the six assembly seats in the Giridih district of Jharkhand. Voting for the Dumri seat was held on November 20.

The Dumri assembly seat is a JMM stronghold where JMM won 5 times while AJSUP haven't won any elections since 2005 elections.

Dumri Vidhan Sabha Chunav Vote Counting 2024 LIVE:

There are a total of 12 candidates in the fray for the seat including several independents. Some of the key candidates are Yashoda Devi of AJSUP and Bebi Devi of JMM and other 10 candidate independents besides some candidates from smaller regional parties.

Currently, the contest between the AJSUP and JMM has become interesting this time as there is tough competition between both parties for this assembly seat as the AJSU has got the support of the BJP.

In the 2019 assembly elections,Jagarnath Mahto of the JMM won the elections by defeating Yashoda Devi of AJSUP by 34,288 votes.

In the 2014 assembly elections,Jagarnath Mahto contested the polls on the JMM ticket and bagged the seat by defeating Lalchand Mahto of the BJP by 32,481 votes.

The main contest in the Jharkhand assembly election is between the ruling JMM and the opposition AJSUP where Bebi Devi is contesting on the BJP ticket while Yashoda is the AJSUP candidate.

The voting in Jharkhand, which was held in two phases from 13 November to 20 November 2024, to elect all 81 assembly seats of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly. The counting of votes is taking place today.

The two main alliances are the INDIA bloc and the NDA. The INDIA bloc comprises Congress, JMM, RJD and the Left while the NDA comprises BJP, AJSU, LJP-RV and the JDU.