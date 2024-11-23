Advertisement
GONDIA ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS 2024

LIVE Updates | Gondia Assembly Election Result 2024: Vinod Agrawal (BJP) Trails Against Gopaldas Shankarlal Agrawal (Congrerss)

Gondia Assembly Election Result 2024 Live: Maharashtra’s Gondia is all set to get its new MLA today as the counting of votes for 288 assembly seats is taking place starting at 8am. Gondia went to the polls on November 20 and the counting of votes will take place today.

 

|Last Updated: Nov 23, 2024, 08:57 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Gondia Vidhan Sabha Chunav Vote Counting 2024 LIVE Updates: Gondia Assembly seat is one of the assembly seats in the Gondia district of Maharashtra. Voting for the Gondia seat was held on November 20. The Gondia assembly seat has been an SHS-INC stronghold, INC won 4 times and SHS won 2 times since 1978 elections.

There are a total of 15 candidates in the fray for the seat including several independents. Some of the key candidates are Agrawal Vinod of the BJP, Narendra Suhagan Meshram of BSP, Suresh Ramankumar Chaudhry of MNS, Agrawal Gopaldas Shankarlal of Indian National Congress, Satish Sadaram Bansod of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi and 9 independents besides some candidates from smaller regional parties. 

Gondia Vidhan Sabha Chunav Vote Counting 2024 LIVE:

In the 2019 assembly elections, Vinod Agrawal of the Independent had won the elections by defeating Gopaldas Shankarlal Agrawal of the Bharatiya Janata Party by around 27169 votes. In the 2014 assembly elections, Agrawal Gopaldas Shankarlal had contested the polls on the INC ticket and had bagged the seat by defeating Agrawal Vinodkumar Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) by around 10,758 votes.

The main contest in the Maharashtra assembly election of Ghondiya is between the ruling Vinod Agrawal (BJP), Suresh Chaudhary of MNS and the opposition Gopaldas Shankarlal Agrawal (Congress) .          

The voting for the 288 legislative assembly seats of Maharashtra was held on November 20 and the counting of votes is taking place today.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

