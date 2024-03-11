NewsIndia
LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2024

Live Updates: PM Narendra Modi To Make Important Announcement Shortly

The announcement will come days ahead of the Lok Sabha elections announcement by the Election Commission of India.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Mar 11, 2024, 05:32 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will make an important announcement shortly. PM Modi is about to make an unscheduled announcement that has triggered speculations from all quarters. There are specualations regarding the Union Home Ministry's move to notify the Citizenship Amendments Act (CAA). The MHA is likely to notify the CAA rules today.

Speaking regarding the possible annoncement, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi told Zee News TV that whenever PM Modi makes surprise announcement, the decision is kept secret till the last moment. 

Meanwhile, there are reports that the announcement is related to space. 

Two days ago, Election Commissioner Arun Goel resigned resulting in an opposition onslaught against the BJP. While Goel cited difference with the Chief Election Commissioner on certain issues, there are speculations that the announcement may be related to simultaneous polls. It's also being reported that assembly polls may be held in Jammu and Kashmir along with the Lok Sabha polls.

