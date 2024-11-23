LIVE Updates | Rajmahal Election Result 2024: Anant Kumar Ojha -BJP Trails Against Md. Tajuddin -JMM For BJP vs JMM

Rajmahal Assembly Election Result 2024: Live Updates The Rajmahal Assembly constituency is a significant electoral region in Jharkhand, known for its vibrant political landscape. Voting for the Rajmahal seat was held on November 20, 2024, as part of the second phase of the Jharkhand Assembly elections. Historically, Rajmahal has been a competitive seat, with major parties like the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) vying for dominance.

In the 2024 elections, a total of 35 candidates are contesting for the Rajmahal seat, including several independents. Key candidates include Anant Kumar Ojha from BJP and M.T. Raja from JMM. The presence of independent candidates and representatives from smaller regional parties adds to the variety of choices available to voters.

Rajmahal Assembly Election Result 2024: Live Updates

In the previous assembly elections held in 2019, Anant Kumar Ojha of BJP won decisively with 88,904 votes, defeating Md. Tajuddin of AJSUP, who received 76,532 votes. This victory underscored BJP's strong foothold in the constituency, where Ojha secured approximately 42.26% of the total votes cast.

The main contest in Rajmahal this time is expected to be between Anant Kumar Ojha and M.T. Raja, with both candidates aiming to consolidate their respective voter bases. The counting of votes will take place on November 23, 2024, alongside results from other constituencies in this crucial election cycle. As voters head to the polls, their decisions will significantly influence the political landscape in Jharkhand.

The outcome in Rajmahal will not only affect local governance but also reflect broader trends within the state's political dynamics, as both major parties strive for dominance in this pivotal constituency. The competition is intensified by the presence of various independent candidates who could play a crucial role in determining the final results.

The voting for the 81 legislative assembly seats of Jharkhand was held on November 20 and the counting of votes is taking place today.