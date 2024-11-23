LIVE Updates | Umred Assembly Election Result 2024: Sudhir Parve (BJP) Trails Against Sanjay Meshram (Congress)

Umred Assembly Election Result 2024: Live Updates :Umred Assembly seat is one of the assembly seats in the Nagpur district of Maharashtra. Voting for the Umred seat was held on November 20. The Umred assembly seat has been a SHS-INC stronghold, INC won 3 times and SHS won 3 times since 1978 elections.

The list of the candidates contesting sumed up to 33 in which, 14 are accepted, 8 rejected, 11 withdrawn, there are a total of 11 candidates in the fray for the seat including 5 independents besides some candidates from smaller regional parties.

Umred Vidhan Sabha Chunav Vote Counting 2024 LIVE:

Some of the key candidates are SHEKHAR GANPAT DUNDE of the Maharashtra Navnirman sena, BHIMRAO SURYABHAN GAJBHIYE of Bahujan Samaj Party, SUDHIR LAXMAN PARWE of Bharatiya Janata Party , SANJAY NARAYANRAO MESHRAM of Indian National Congress , SAPNA RAJENDRA MESHRAM of Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi , SANJAY VASANT BORKAR of Rashtriya Samaj Paksha.

In the 2019 assembly elections, Raju Devnath Parwe of the Indian National Congress had won the elections by defeating Sudhir Laxman Parwe of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of around 18029 votes. In the 2014 assembly elections, Sudhir Laxman Parwe had contested the polls on the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) ticket and had bagged the seat by defeating Bansod Rukshadas Mokasrao Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) by around 58322 votes.

The main contest in the Maharashtra assembly election is between the Sudhir Laxman Parwe of BJP, Shekhar Dunde of MNS and Sanjay Narayanrao Meshram of INC

The voting for the 288 legislative assembly seats of Maharashtra was held on November 20 and the counting of votes is taking place today.