A cloudburst incident took place at the holy cave area of Amarnath on Friday (July 8) which resulted in a heavy discharge of water in the 'Nallah', adjoining the holy cave. According to the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) officials, the cloud burst occurred at the lower holy cave (Amarnath) at around 5.30 pm following which rescue teams were rushed to the spot. Thirteen people were killed and over 48 others injured. Keeping the urgency and criticality of the situation in mind, the Directorate of Health Services, Kashmir cancelled all leaves of the staff (Regular/Contractual) and directed them to report to duties immediately. Injured patients are being taken care of at all three base hospitals: Upper Holy Cave, Lower Holy Cave, Panjtarni and other nearby facilities en route to the holy cave.

