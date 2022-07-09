NewsIndia
AMARNATH CLOUDBURST

Amarnath cloudburst LIVE updates: At least 13 killed, over 48 injured; rescue operations on

Upper Holy Cave, Lower Holy Cave, Panjtarni and other nearby facilities en route to the holy cave.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 09, 2022, 07:48 AM IST
  • The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) troops conducted a rescue operation early on Saturday
  • A cloudburst struck the area near the holy shrine of Amarnath
  • Injured patients are being taken care of at all three base hospitals: Upper Holy Cave, Lower Holy Cave, Panjtarni and other nearby facilities en route to holy cave

Amarnath cloudburst LIVE updates: At least 13 killed, over 48 injured; rescue operations on
LIVE Blog

A cloudburst incident took place at the holy cave area of Amarnath on Friday (July 8) which resulted in a heavy discharge of water in the 'Nallah', adjoining the holy cave. According to the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) officials, the cloud burst occurred at the lower holy cave (Amarnath) at around 5.30 pm following which rescue teams were rushed to the spot. Thirteen people were killed and over 48 others injured. Keeping the urgency and criticality of the situation in mind, the Directorate of Health Services, Kashmir cancelled all leaves of the staff (Regular/Contractual) and directed them to report to duties immediately. Injured patients are being taken care of at all three base hospitals: Upper Holy Cave, Lower Holy Cave, Panjtarni and other nearby facilities en route to the holy cave.

Stay with Zee News for the latest news updates on the cloudburst. 

 

09 July 2022
07:47 AM

A flash flood triggered by a cloudburst near the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir swept away scores of people, killing at least 13 and swamping tents and community kitchens with mud and rocks hurtling down a hillside, police and NDRF officials said.

