Anand (આણંદ) Assembly Election 2022 Result Constituency No.152: According to the Delimitation Commission's 2008 report, this General Assembly seat has an estimated 4.05% Scheduled Caste population and a 3.03% Scheduled Tribe population. According to the Census of India, 2011, the district where this constituency is located has an estimated literacy rate of 84.37%.

PAST WINNERS

Kantibhai Sodhaparmar (Bhagat) of the INC won this seat in the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, defeating Yogesh Patel (Bapaji) of the BJP by a margin of 5,286 votes, or 2.71% of the total votes cast for the seat. In this seat, INC received 49.88% of the vote in 2017.