topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
ELECTION RESULT NEWS

LIVE Updates | Anand Assembly Election 2022 Result: Bhagat vs Bapaji!

Anand Assembly Election 2022 Result LIVE Updates: Currently held by Kanti Sodha Parmar of the Congress, who lost to BJP candidates in 2012 and a 2014 by-poll but won in 2017.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 08, 2022, 07:24 AM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

LIVE Updates | Anand Assembly Election 2022 Result: Bhagat vs Bapaji!

Anand (આણંદ) Assembly Election 2022 Result Constituency No.152: According to the Delimitation Commission's 2008 report, this General Assembly seat has an estimated 4.05% Scheduled Caste population and a 3.03% Scheduled Tribe population. According to the Census of India, 2011, the district where this constituency is located has an estimated literacy rate of 84.37%.

PAST WINNERS

Kantibhai Sodhaparmar (Bhagat) of the INC won this seat in the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, defeating Yogesh Patel (Bapaji) of the BJP by a margin of 5,286 votes, or 2.71% of the total votes cast for the seat. In this seat, INC received 49.88% of the vote in 2017.

Live Tv

election result newsAnand chunav result 2022gujarat election result 2022Anand assembly election result 2022Anand Assembly elections

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Main reasons behind AAP's victory in MCD elections
DNA Video
DNA: When Japan attacked Pearl Harbor in 1941
DNA Video
DNA: Opposition will surround the Modi Government in Winter Session
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of BJP's 'farewell' from MCD after 15 years
DNA Video
DNA: Terror of TTP in Pakistan!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Who is responsible for the death of four children in Ambikapur?
DNA Video
DNA: Very special and unique pictures of the moon
DNA Video
DNA : In 2023, only India will be able to save the world from recession
DNA Video
DNA : 'Attack' on Farooq Abdullah's 'anti-army thinking'
DNA Video
DNA: Most accurate analysis of Exit Polls