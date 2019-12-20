Anti-Citizenship Act protests live updates: Mobile internet services restored in Assam; all Delhi metro stations operational

20 December 2019, 11:22 AM Several lawyers prayed before the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court to take suo motu cognizance under the Contempt of Court Act against the lawyers who on Thursday misconducted and chanted "Shame shame" in the court premises during the hearing of Jamia violence matter.

20 December 2019, 11:01 AM Protest by Muslim community in Nagpur, they will gather at Chitnis park, will start their protest by 2 pm for Maharashtra legislature.

20 December 2019, 10:55 AM All journalists with proper media accreditation cards given all access to report. Few people not having any accreditation cards issued by any authority, not from any formal media and in possession of many things unconnected to reporting are being questioned. Concerned DIPR of that state will be requested to verify the veracity of them being journalists and further action initiated.

20 December 2019, 10:54 AM On International Human Solidarity Day, let us celebrate our unity in diversity. This is our strength. Let us all work together to defeat the forces that seek to divide us along religious, casteist lines, tweets Mamata Banerjee. On International Human Solidarity Day, let us celebrate our unity in diversity. This is our strength. Let us all work together to defeat the forces that seek to divide us along religious, casteist lines — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 20, 2019

20 December 2019, 10:35 AM The Delhi Police has deployed 10 companies. Some people have been detained for spreading rumours and distributing pamphlets. Joint CP and all top officers will hold a flag march on Friday. There are 14 police stations in North East Delhi, Sonia Vihar and Harsh Vihar, and Section 14 has been imposed everywhere except for these.

20 December 2019, 10:31 AM The situation is improving. Want to thank the people of Assam who believe in peace and tranquillity. There is no political motive, it's a national commitment: Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal

20 December 2019, 10:28 AM The miscreants have torched MLA's house, Union Minister Rameshwar Teli's house, panchayat offices, banks, other govt offices. Public property has been damaged by those agitating. Some outside force is linked to this agitation against CAA in Assam. Some people are misleading and not clarifying what CAA is and trying to create unrest. We are giving govt ads to clarify that Assamese will not be affected. I have asked organisations to come forward for table talks to resolve the issue. My secretary has extended an invite to groups and organisations objecting the CAA for talks. It is very clear, Assam will only remain for the Assamese. The principle is very simple. Those religiously prosecuted in Assam will be given citizenship, but that number will be minimum. You match my statement later: Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal

20 December 2019, 10:26 AM You voted for us, you brought us to power. I'm here to protect the interest of the Assamese people. There are some who are trying to capture Assam and create unrest here. The PM has worked towards the development of Assam and has worked for the people of Assam. Even Home Minister Amit Shah has said that the culture, language, tradition and ethnicity of Assamese people will be protected: Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal

20 December 2019, 10:24 AM An SIT has been set up to investigate who all were behind this unrest in Assam. We will investigate case by case. We will take action against those trying to create unrest: Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal

20 December 2019, 10:22 AM In no way will the honour of Assam be affected. We will always have the support of the people and will move forward with peace in the state. I want to assure people that no one can steal rights of the sons of the soil of Assam, there is no threat to our language or our identity: Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal

20 December 2019, 10:18 AM A special train (Train No.08960) will run from Santragachi in Howrah district of West Bengal to Silchar in Cachar district of Assam to clear stranded passengers. The train will leave Santragachi on December 20 at 10.30 am and reach Silchar at on December 21 at 5.15 pm. The train will consist of AC-2, AC-3, Sleeper and General Class: S.E.Railways

20 December 2019, 10:12 AM The mobile internet services have been restored in Assam after a span of 10 days. The services were snapped on December 11.

20 December 2019, 10:05 AM The entry and exit gates of all Delhi metro stations have been opened. Normal services have resumed in all stations: DMRC

20 December 2019, 09:55 AM Mobile internet was snapped in Noida and Ghaziabad till 10 am on Friday. It was snapped on Thursday at 10 pm.