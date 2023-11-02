Live Updates | ED To Grill CM Kejriwal Over Delhi Liquor Scam Today; AAP Fears Arrest

New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi will appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on November 2 for questioning in relation to the Delhi liquor scam case. Kejriwal has been summoned by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and is expected to appear before the agency's Delhi office at 11 am today. Reacting to CM Kejriwal's summon, Aam Aadmi Pary (AAP) alleged that the party chief will be arrested by the ED today.

AAP said that the BJP was resorting to these tactics to target the party as it knows that it cannot defeat Kejriwal in elections. Meanwhile, Sanjay Singh, an AAP leader and MP, who was arrested by the ED in the same case, will remain in judicial custody till November 10, as per the order of the Rouse Avenue Court on Friday.

The case also involves Manish Sisodia, the former deputy chief minister of Delhi, who was arrested by the CBI in February 2023 for alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the new excise policy that was later scrapped. The CBI accused Sisodia of being the main conspirator and beneficiary of the policy. Sisodia is also in judicial custody.