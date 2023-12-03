trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2694596
Vote Counting LIVE | Assembly Election Results 2023: Curtains Coming Down On Assembly Polls, All Eyes On Crucial Results

Will BJP's Modi magic once again make the Lotus bloom or will a resurgent Congress pull off upsets and lay the groundwork for its national comeback? 

With the curtains coming down on the fiercely contested five-state assembly polls, all eyes are on the crucial results. Being touted as the semifinals before the all-important 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the results will have a direct impact on the course of Indian politics. 

While votes for Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023 will be counted today (3rd December 2023), results trends for Mizoram starts from 8 am on 4th December 2023.

Will BJP's Modi magic once again make the Lotus bloom or will a resurgent Congress pull off upsets and lay the groundwork for its national comeback? Will Ashok Gehlot beat Rajasthan's penchant for voting out incumbents? Will KCR come out on top in a three-cornered fight in Telangana? Will Shivraj Singh Chouhan get yet another term in MP. 

To find out all this and more, keep following Zee News Live Updates here as we take you through results day:

03 December 2023
06:39 AM

Telangana Election Results 2023 Live Updates: CNX Exit Poll Gives Edge To Congress

CNX exit poll has predicted that Congress will settle with 63-79 seats, BRS with 31-47 while BJP will have to be content with 2-4 seats

06:28 AM

Election Results 2023 Live Updates: Counting Begins Soon

Counting of votes for for Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023 to begin at 8 AM

06:13 AM

Live Updates Election Results 2023: Assembly Constituencies

CHHATTISGARH: 90 Assembly Constituencies

MADHYA PRADESH: 230 Assembly Constituencies

RAJASTHAN Assembly Constituencies: 199

TELANGANA Assembly Constituencies: 119

06:08 AM

Election Results 2023 Live Updates: Stage Set For Counting

All eyes are set on results for Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023

05:51 AM

Welcome to Zee News Digital. Appreciate you joining our blog. Zee News Digital brings fastest results for Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh and Telangana

 

