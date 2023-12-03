Vote Counting LIVE | Assembly Election Results 2023: Curtains Coming Down On Assembly Polls, All Eyes On Crucial Results

With the curtains coming down on the fiercely contested five-state assembly polls, all eyes are on the crucial results. Being touted as the semifinals before the all-important 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the results will have a direct impact on the course of Indian politics.

While votes for Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023 will be counted today (3rd December 2023), results trends for Mizoram starts from 8 am on 4th December 2023.

Will BJP's Modi magic once again make the Lotus bloom or will a resurgent Congress pull off upsets and lay the groundwork for its national comeback? Will Ashok Gehlot beat Rajasthan's penchant for voting out incumbents? Will KCR come out on top in a three-cornered fight in Telangana? Will Shivraj Singh Chouhan get yet another term in MP.

To find out all this and more, keep following Zee News Live Updates here as we take you through results day: